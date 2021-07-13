Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 9,489 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $161.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $162.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,230,200 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

