Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 845,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

BKD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 11,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

