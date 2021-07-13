Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,518,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.