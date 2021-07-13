Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $70.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $42.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,760.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,759.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,356.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.