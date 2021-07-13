Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,767.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,324 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 210,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,832. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

