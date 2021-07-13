Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 113,550 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

