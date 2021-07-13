Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of Marathon Oil worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 173,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,763,563. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

