Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock valued at $763,628,358. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.95. 304,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.