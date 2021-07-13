Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. 484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,852. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

USM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

