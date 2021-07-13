Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 20,438 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies makes up 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.73% of SailPoint Technologies worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,633,680.00. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,610 shares of company stock worth $5,177,346. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,588. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,266.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

