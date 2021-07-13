Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Centene comprises 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $40,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

CNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.