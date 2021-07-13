EDUCare Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $835,375.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

