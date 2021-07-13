Edward D. Bagley Acquires 11,507 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NYSE:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NYSE:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,315.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE CLRO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

