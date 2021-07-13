Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTC. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $88,064,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

