Ellaism Price Up 14.4% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $91,444.24 and $14.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.94 or 0.06065025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00141519 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,896,168 coins and its circulating supply is 46,844,836 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.