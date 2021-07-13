Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

EFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 888,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,542. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

