Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELEZY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30. Endesa has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.