Enegex Limited (ASX:ENX) Insider Ernest Albers Buys 2,729,908 Shares

Enegex Limited (ASX:ENX) insider Ernest Albers bought 2,729,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$81,897.24 ($58,498.03).

About Enegex

Enegex Limited explores for, evaluates, and invests in natural resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, copper, and PGE deposits. It holds interest in the South West Terrane project covering an area of approximately 3,500 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Enegex Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

