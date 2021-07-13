ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 2,151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.17% of ENGlobal worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENG stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. ENGlobal Co. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG).

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.