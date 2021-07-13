Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci Sells 9,189 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00.

Shares of NYSE ENTG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,963. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Get Entegris alerts:

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.