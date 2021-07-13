EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov Sells 13,333 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,121,713.62.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $534.59 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.01 and a fifty-two week high of $542.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in EPAM Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,112,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

