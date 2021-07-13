ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $393.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.80 million to $393.60 million. ePlus posted sales of $355.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.75. 51,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,783. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

