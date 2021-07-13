EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Down 98.1% in June

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 625,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $23,925,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EPR Properties by 34.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

