Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

