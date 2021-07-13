Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Telefónica by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Telefónica by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEF. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.