Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.84. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.