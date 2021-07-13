Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,890 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 in the last three months. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRTEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

