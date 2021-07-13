Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $648.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

