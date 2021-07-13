Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) Insider Stephen Connelly Sells 46,424 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 46,424 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $329,610.40.

Shares of NYSE EQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. 177,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,951. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

