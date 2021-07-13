Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQX. CIBC lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

