Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EQXWF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 30,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,975. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.