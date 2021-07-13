Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quidel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Quidel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $122.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $112,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $68,692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

