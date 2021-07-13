Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after buying an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,920.00. Insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.