Establishment Labs (NYSE:ESTA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ESTA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $83.23, but opened at $79.94. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 3,866 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $290,955.16. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $679,224.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,269.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

