Ethereum Push Notification Service Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.47 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $1.47 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00110257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00159567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.45 or 0.99787755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.74 or 0.00960534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,734,921 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.