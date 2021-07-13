Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) CTO Sells $893,083.05 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $893,083.05.

Shares of NYSE ETSY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,527. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

