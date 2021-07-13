Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) CTO Sells $893,083.05 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $893,083.05.
Shares of NYSE ETSY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,527. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.
About Etsy
