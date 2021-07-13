Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,463 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,431,000.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

IVOL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.