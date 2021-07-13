Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 173,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

