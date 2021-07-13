Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 429 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 305,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

