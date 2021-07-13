Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams Sells 7,168 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 307,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

