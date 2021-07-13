Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report sales of $11.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

XGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

