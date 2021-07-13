eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. 622,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 156.64 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 285,286 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

