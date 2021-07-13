Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.