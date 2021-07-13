EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 757.7% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 9,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,504. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.