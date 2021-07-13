Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.10. 625,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The company has a market capitalization of $998.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock valued at $763,628,358. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

