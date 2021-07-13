Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,562 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Facebook worth $1,106,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.10. 625,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $998.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock valued at $763,628,358 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

