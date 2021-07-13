Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CEO Sells $25,693,747.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.42, for a total transaction of $16,728,034.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $25,547,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00.

FB stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.65. The stock had a trading volume of 302,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,566. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.