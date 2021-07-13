FairGame 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $963,862.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. FairGame has a market cap of $2.47 million and $963,862.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002098 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006293 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00097592 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.