Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FATE) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

NYSE FATE traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. 8,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,401. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,543,200.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

