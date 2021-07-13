FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Cut by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,013 shares of company stock worth $60,250,465 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $299.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $155.53 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

